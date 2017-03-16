BoE: Risks to economy seen in either direction

BoE: Risks to economy seen in either directionBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from BoE's monetary policy summary (via LiveSquawk)
- Statement sticks close to February QI report assumptions
- Monetary policy can respond in either direction
- Risks to economy seen in either direction
- Still appropriate to look through likely near-term overshoot in prices
- MPC notes subdued pace of wage growth compared to inflation expectations
- Policy path will depend on outcome of supply, demand and exchange rate
- Measures of overall activity remain resilient
- Likely inflation overshoot almost entirely down to sterling depreciation
- There are limits to tolerance of above-target inflation
- MPC points to weak economic data as reason for short/long-term sterling interest rates