BoE: Risks to economy seen in either direction

By Eren Sengezer

Key highlights from BoE's monetary policy summary (via LiveSquawk)

  • Statement sticks close to February QI report assumptions
  • Monetary policy can respond in either direction
  • Risks to economy seen in either direction
  • Still appropriate to look through likely near-term overshoot in prices
  • MPC notes subdued pace of wage growth compared to inflation expectations
  • Policy path will depend on outcome of supply, demand and exchange rate
  • Measures of overall activity remain resilient
  • Likely inflation overshoot almost entirely down to sterling depreciation
  • There are limits to tolerance of above-target inflation
  • MPC points to weak economic data as reason for short/long-term sterling interest rates

 

