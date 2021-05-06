BoE Press Conference: Governor Bailey speech live stream – May 6

Following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave the policy rate and the Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver his remarks on the policy outlook.

Follow our live coverage of the BoE policy announcements and the market reaction.

