GBP/USD rebounds swiftly, rallies to fresh weekly tops post-BoE

- GBP/USD quickly recovered the post-BoE fall to the 1.3855 area and refreshed weekly tops.
- The BoE’s upbeat economic forecasts assisted the major to attract dip-buying at lower levels.
- Uncertainty stemming from the Scottish election might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The GBP/USD pair reversed a knee-jerk slide to the 1.3855 region and rallied around 85 pips after the Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision.
As was widely anticipated, the BoE's MPC voted unanimously to leaves the benchmark interest rate and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.10% and £875 billion, respectively. The decision was on expected lines, though the lack of clarity on future tapering plans exerted some downward pressure on the British pound.
The negative factor, however, was offset by more hawkish economic forecasts, which helped limit the downside. The UK central bank now anticipates GDP growth of 7.25% in 2021 and 5.75% in 2022 and sees 2021 inflation averaging 2.5%. The BoE also slowed the pace of weekly bond-buying and expects purchases to end around late 2021.
Apart from this, the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some dip-buying and jump to fresh weekly tops, around the 1.3940 region in the last hour. With the key central bank risk out of the way, the potential risk stemming from the Scottish election held bulls from placing fresh bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3895
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3855
|Daily SMA50
|1.3859
|Daily SMA100
|1.3776
|Daily SMA200
|1.3441
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.2050 area as dollar resumes decline
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2040 as the pound's strength further weighs on the greenback. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.39 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday, Scottish election
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 ahead of the BOE's "Super Thursday" rate decision where tapering of bond buys is speculated. Elections in Scotland are also eyed.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.