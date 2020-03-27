BoC: Ample room for the asset purchases to grow even larger – CIBC

The Bank of Canada (BoC) on Friday lowered by 50bps the key interest rate to 0.50%. Analysts at CIBC, point the Canandian economy looks set to sharply contract in the first half of 2020 and BoC actions will help alleviate some of the pain and will support the recovery, whenever that begins.
Key Quotes:
“The Bank of Canada joined the string of central banks throwing the kitchen sink at the economic downturn. In a move we've been expecting, the Bank of Canada cut rates another 50bps, bringing the target for the overnight rate down to 0.25%. In the accompanying statement, the Bank noted that this was the effective lower bound, so further rate reductions to 0% or into negative territory seem ruled out.”
“There is ample room for the asset purchases to grow even larger or become more focused on a particular part of the yield curve to depress rates. The asset purchases should engender a hunt for yield that could support longer-end private assets, but at some point credit easing could also become more targeted if that spillover doesn’t transpire."
“In the words of Governor Poloz, ‘A firefighter has never been criticized for using too much water.’ It’s clear then that Governor Poloz is signaling a willingness to be aggressive in battling the shock, a sharp change from a central bank that had previously been hesitant to stoke the fires of household debt accumulation with potentially unnecessary rate cuts."
“The economy looks set to sharply contract in the first half of 2020. Indeed, skyrocketing applications for employment insurance have been a sneak peek into the kind of pain currently being felt.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as dollar suffers a fresh sell-off
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recapturing the level as the dollar retreats. After a three-day rally, stocks are cooling but the safe-haven dollar is still under pressure. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD extends rally above 1.23 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, some 900 pips off the lows amid dollar weakness. UK coronavirus cases are rising at a growing pace and Brexit talks have been put on ice.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls honing their antlers for an upward attempt ahead
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Bitcoin dominance ratio moves at a structural pivot level and can lead to a trend change. XRP is the winner of the day, but far away from fleeing out of the bearish scenario.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1620 level, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below $1620 level. Concerns over an imminent global recession might help limit losses.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.