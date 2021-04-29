BioNTech CEO confident Covid vaccine works against ‘double mutant’ strain identified in India – CNBC

Early Friday morning in Asia, CNBC quotes BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin while stating, “He is ‘confident’ the company’s Covid-19 vaccine with US partner Pfizer is effective against a coronavirus variant first identified in India.”
The news further said, “The strain, known as B.1.617, contains two key mutations that have been found separately in other coronavirus variants. The variant, also referred to as the ‘double mutant’ was first spotted in India where it’s thought by some to be behind a recent surge in new Covid-19 cases there.”
It should, however, be noted that Sahin said the company won’t know for sure until it has more data, per the news.
Market reaction
Following the recent challenges to the market sentiment, as well as lack of confirmation in the BioNTech story, global markets paid a little heed to the news as S&P 500 Futures seesaw around 4,200 by the press despite Wall Street’s upbeat performance.
Also read: AstraZeneca’s struggle, China’s fresh restrictions on big techs may weigh on sentiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.2100 but loses momentum
The EUR/USD pair retains monthly gains after topping 1.2149 but seems unable to break higher. Upbeat US data failed to boost the greenback.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.
Gold: Bears seeking a daily close below the support
From a daily perspective, the trapped environment is blocking a test of the weekly resistance and weekly support. The daily downside wick is bearish, however, and could well be filled in for a restest of the weekly support ahead of a downward continuation within the broader bearish trend.
Ethereum price presses higher while ETH technology used by EIB for digital notes
Ethereum price presses higher after convincingly holding the critical February high during the correction this month. The bullish outlook remains in place with the psychologically important $3,000 in the crosshairs.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.