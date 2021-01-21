Biden says coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

The US President Joe Biden has stated that the roll-out of vaccinations has been poor and that things will likely get worse before getting better, predicting that the death toll will top 500,000 next month.
Biden says he's unveiling national strategy to beat covid.
CDC to start program to get doses to pharmacies.
Plan calls for enlarging pool of vaccinators.
Plan calls for 100 million shots over 100 days.
Enforcing tests, quarantine for overseas travellers.
Extending masking requirement on interstate travel.
The market is pricing in a faster recovery due to the promptness of the vaccine development that came sooner than expected.
In fact, Wall Street's main indexes remain close to record highs while investors count on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts to support the economy.
