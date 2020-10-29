Biden, if elected, would consult allies on future of US tariffs on China – Advisers

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden would consult America’s allies on its trade policy with China, if he wins the election, the Democrat’s top advisers said in a Reuters interview late Wednesday.

Jeffrey Prescott, a former senior foreign policy in the Obama administration, said: "The failure of the Trump administration has been to go it alone. And that has given China an escape hatch.”

“He’s not going to lock into any premature position before we see exactly what we're inheriting. But consulting with allies is going to be a central part of that,” Prescott added.

Separately, Brian McKeon, a former White House and Pentagon adviser in the Obama administration, noted: “You can start by not slapping tariffs on the Europeans and the Canadians and instead work with them on the trade issue.”

