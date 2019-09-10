BI Survey: Indonesia's retail sales rise 2.4% y/y in July - USD/IDR sits at six-week lows

According to the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, Indonesia's retail sales rose 2.4% on the year in July vs. a 1.8% drop seen in June.
The survey predicted retail sales would rise 3.7% on an annual basis in July, in the wake of the country's independence day, Reuters reports.
Retail sales were mainly backed by the sales of automotive spare parts and accessories as well as food, beverages, and tobacco.
The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) remains on the front foot for the fourth straight session today, with USD/IDR wavering just ahead of the 14,000 level, modestly flat on the day. The cross hit fresh six-week lows of 14,024 in early dealings this Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: China factory deflation may keep a lid on gains
EUR/USD's candlestick arrangement on the daily chart indicates the risks are skewed to the upside. But the upside could be capped by concerns of a deeper economic slowdown in China, which could boost the safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2350 ahead of UK jobs data, with Parliament prorogued
GBP/USD struggles to extend the latest recovery and remains below 1.2350 ahead of the UK jobs data. UK PM prorogued the Parliament after failing to gain support for an early election. UK lawmakers will return to desks on October 14.
USD/JPY in bullish consolidation below 107.50
USD/JPY holds the range below the 107.50 highs amid cautious mark mood following a drop in the Chinese factory-gate inflation. However, the renewed US-China trade optimism helps keep the spot underpinned.
Gold: Bearish bias strengthens with drop to one-month lows
Gold fell to a one-month low of $1,486 soon before press time. The slide to one-month low has strengthened the bearish bias put forward by the daily chart double top breakdown confirmed on Thursday and the weekly chart bearish engulfing pattern.
Excitement Builds Over ECB Easing
The highly anticipated ECB rate decision and policy meeting this week held markets in thrall overnight. The expectation is that some more than one monetary policy elephant gun will be taken down of the wall this Thursday.