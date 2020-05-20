BI left the door open to further easing – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy assessed the recent decision by the Bank of Indonesia to leave rates unchanged.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged for a second straight month at 4.50% in May 2020 monetary policy meeting (MPC). Consequently, Bank Indonesia (BI) maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 3.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 5.25%. BI reiterated that the decision is in line with the need to maintain the exchange rate stability amidst heightened global financial market uncertainty. Nevertheless, BI still sees the room for further interest rate cut to boost the economic growth (notably in 2020), given mild inflationary pressure.”
“We had expected a stand-pat decision from BI and are keeping our forecast of 25bps cut by BI to 4.25% in Q3 2020, which would bring the 7 Day Reverse Repo rate back to its lowest point before the 175bps hike in 2018. Going forward, we still expect BI to remain accommodative. The accommodative monetary stance being adopted at this point, should also ensure that the recovery in Indonesia’s domestic market and overall economy to be expedient and sustained when the pandemic concerns dissipate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood, EU fund fears
EUR/USD is edging up toward 1.0950. as the market mood is recovering. Potential resistance to the Franco-German plan from four northern countries fund and doubts about the Moderana's coronavirus vaccine results are in the mix. EU Core CPI was confirmed at 1.1%.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and was seen oscillating in a range, around the $1750 region through the early part of European trading session.
US Dollar Index stays side-lined near 99.70, looks to data, Powell
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is alternating gains with losses on Tuesday around the 99.70 region. All the attention will be on the testimony by Fed’s Powell.