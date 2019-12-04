Bank of China: Global economic environment presents unprecedented challenges, opportunities

Speaking at a China Chamber of Commerce in Australia event in Sydney late Tuesday, Bank of China's Executive Vice President Sun Yu explained how increasing volatility is becoming the "new normal" for banks around the world.
Key Quotes:
"Though it is summer in Sydney, I'm sure everyone can feel the winter chill of the global economy.”
"Against the backdrop of great changes, the world's global financial institutions are facing many challenges."
"Over the past decade, central banks have continued to flood markets with liquidity, but recovery in the real economy has remained weak, leading to massive disorderly flows of money around the world."
"Cross border capital flows have become shorter-term and riskier, with short-term capital accounting for nearly 80 percent of total capital flows in the first half of this year."
"Frequent cross-border short term capital flows have led to some fluctuations in the exchange rate, interest rate, stocks and other asset prices, exacerbating financial market volatility."
"New technologies are profoundly reshaping the finance industry.”
"Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence are all being fully applied in areas such as investment consulting, intelligent marketing and risk prevention control, helping financial institutions improve their service quality and efficiency.".
The story has virtually no impact on the sentiment, which remains undermined by the rising US-China conflict over human rights and trade issue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD heads towards 0.6800 on RBA's QE expectations
The AUD bulls failed to sustain the upbeat Chinese Services PMI led bounce, as AUD/USD now targets the 0.6800 support amid increased expectations of an RBA QE, fanned by sluggish Australian Q3 growth numbers.
USD/JPY: Weaker around 108.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls retain control amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.
US ADP Employment November Preview: For better or worse all roads lead to China
Employment at ADP’s clients is projected to rise 140,000 in November following gains of 125,000 in October and 93,000 in September. The ADP payroll accounting is the chief employment indicator for BLS Employment Situation Report.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI
Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.