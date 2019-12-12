Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speech live stream – December 12

Stephen S. Poloz, the Governor of the Bank of Canada, will deliver his speech titled 'Seeing the Big Picture with 2020 Vision" before the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto on Thursday. The event is expected to start at 17:55 GMT approximately.

According to the event description, Poloz will be speaking about some of the major long-term forces acting on the economy.

USD/CAD rises toward 1.3200, oil rally caps gains.

After spending a large portion of the day moving sideways near the 1.3170 mark, the USD/CAD pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose toward the 1.3200 handle before losing its momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 1.3182.

BoC to cut rates just once in 2020 – TDS.

Analysts at TD Securities have changed their call and are now looking for the Bank of Canada to cut rates just once in April 2020.

About Stephen Poloz (via bankofcanada.ca)

"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas."