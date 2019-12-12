USD/CAD rises toward 1.3200, oil rally caps gains

- WTI adds more than 1% on Thursday on renewed trade optimism.
- US Dollar Index erases large part of Wednesday's losses.
- Coming up: BoC Governor Poloz speech 17:45 GMT.
After spending a large portion of the day moving sideways near the 1.3170 mark, the USD/CAD pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose toward the 1.3200 handle before losing its momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 1.3182.
Trade headlines dominate markets
A Wall Street Journal report that claimed that the US was planning to cut existing tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports by 50% allowed market sentiment to turn positive on the day. Additionally, US President Trump tweeted out that they were "very close" to a big trade deal with China.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield rallied on these developments and helped the greenback gather strength after the currency suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on FOMC Chairman Powell's dovish remarks on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index was last seen adding 0.25% on the day at 97.38.
On the other hand, crude oil prices pushed higher on hopes of global energy demand improving with an end to the US-China trade conflict and helped the commodity-sensitive CAD stay resilient against the buck. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is adding 1.1% on a daily basis at $59.40.
At 17:45 GMT, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will deliver his speech titled 'Seeing the Big Picture with 2020 Vision' before the Empire Club of Canada. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada on Friday and investors are likely to continue to react to trade headlines.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3184
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3257
|Daily SMA50
|1.3214
|Daily SMA100
|1.3232
|Daily SMA200
|1.3278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns down as Trump touts trade hopes, after Lagarde's debut
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1130 after President Trump tweeted that the US is getting close to deal with China. Earlier, the ECB left rates unchanged and President Lagarde acknowledged the recent upturn.
GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100
GBP/USD has extended its decline amid renewed EUR demand within ECB’s monetary policy announcement. UK elections weigh as polls show a further narrowing in Conservatives’ advantage.
“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament
Conventional wisdom has it we get a sterling rally if he wins and gets a ruling majority, while getting a hung Parliament means a drop in the pound.
Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments
It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.