USD/CAD rises toward 1.3200, oil rally caps gains

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI adds more than 1% on Thursday on renewed trade optimism.
  • US Dollar Index erases large part of Wednesday's losses.
  • Coming up: BoC Governor Poloz speech 17:45 GMT.

After spending a large portion of the day moving sideways near the 1.3170 mark, the USD/CAD pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose toward the 1.3200 handle before losing its momentum. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at 1.3182.

Trade headlines dominate markets

A Wall Street Journal report that claimed that the US was planning to cut existing tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports by 50% allowed market sentiment to turn positive on the day. Additionally, US President Trump tweeted out that they were "very close" to a big trade deal with China.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield rallied on these developments and helped the greenback gather strength after the currency suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on FOMC Chairman Powell's dovish remarks on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index was last seen adding 0.25% on the day at 97.38.

On the other hand, crude oil prices pushed higher on hopes of global energy demand improving with an end to the US-China trade conflict and helped the commodity-sensitive CAD stay resilient against the buck. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is adding 1.1% on a daily basis at $59.40.

At 17:45 GMT, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will deliver his speech titled 'Seeing the Big Picture with 2020 Vision' before the Empire Club of Canada. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada on Friday and investors are likely to continue to react to trade headlines.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3184
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.318
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3257
Daily SMA50 1.3214
Daily SMA100 1.3232
Daily SMA200 1.3278
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3242
Previous Daily Low 1.3162
Previous Weekly High 1.3322
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3211
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3306

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns down as Trump touts trade hopes, after Lagarde's debut

EUR/USD turns down as Trump touts trade hopes, after Lagarde's debut

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1130 after President Trump tweeted that the US is getting close to deal with China. Earlier, the ECB left rates unchanged and President Lagarde acknowledged the recent upturn.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100

GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100

GBP/USD has extended its decline amid renewed EUR demand within ECB’s monetary policy announcement. UK elections weigh as polls show a further narrowing in Conservatives’ advantage.

GBP/USD News

“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament

“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament

Conventional wisdom has it we get a sterling rally if he wins and gets a ruling majority, while getting a hung Parliament means a drop in the pound.

Read more

Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments

Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments

It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.

Read more

USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease

USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease

USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures