Baidu Earnings: BIDU stock surges 7% on beat, buyback decision

- Baidu released Q4 earnings Wednesday morning.
- BIDU stock rose more than 7% on earnings beat
- Alibaba stock also jumped 1.3% on the news.
- After a troubled early week, NASDAQ futures are up 0.3%.
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged more than 7% in Wednesday's premarket to $151.20 after China's search giant beat Wall Street's expecations for sales and profits and introduced a $5 billion buyback plan. Despite revenue coming in largely flat from the period a year ago, the figure beat consensus by $170 million.
Fellow Chinese megacap Alibaba (BABA) saw its ADRs rise 1.3% in tandem. NASDAQ futures have leapt ahead 0.3% after falling
Baidu stock news: Lots of cash on BIDU balance sheet
Baidu delivered fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.21, which was 16 cents or 8% ahead of analyst consensus. Management said that controlling costs helped to increase profits for shareholders and that the re-opening of China following the covid shutdowns of last year would initiate strong sales growth in 2023.
"2022 was a challenging year, but we used this period to prepare the company for better times. In 2023, we believe we have a clear path to reaccelerate our revenue growth, and we are now well positioned to make use of the opportunities that China's economic recovery offers us," said Robin Li, cofounder and CEO of Baidu.
Baidu's revenue in the fourth quarter came in at $4.8 billion, which was below the $5.24 billion seen in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a stronger US Dollar. In terms of Chinese Yuan, Baidu's revenue was higher by less than 1%.
The company had an impressive $26.9 billion in cash and securities on its balance sheet at the end of 2022, so springing for a $5 billion share buyback scheme is unsurprising. What makes the large buyback policy look even less generous is that is lasts through the end of 2025.
Baidu's video streaming subsidiary iQIYI also had a decent quarter. According to the corporate earnings statement, "iQIYI's average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 111.6 million, compared to 97 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 101 million for the third quarter of 2022."
Baidu did not mention its ErnieBot program, which was announced recently and will be released in March or soon thereafter. The AI bot is expected to complete with OpenAI's popular ChatGPT, a form of which Microsoft (MSFT) is incorporating into its Bing search engine. Alphabet (GOOG) is also working on an AI chatbot called Bard, with some saying this technology will eventually take over internet search.
Baidu stock forecast
Despite the surge in Baidu's stock price here, the daily chart below shows that BIDU is already near a resistance zone. The wide resistance zone between $154 and $161 has worked consistantly and stubbornly since March 2022, almost a year. Most likely BIDU stock will use its newfound popularity to retest the zone, but expect this one to repeat its past defeats. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator already predicts BIDU turning lower. If BIDU cannot close above $161 this week, expect the stock to rettest support at $125 from this January.
BIDU daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0650 ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD has managed to rebound to the 1.0650 area after having declined below 1.0630 earlier in the day. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground mid-week as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the year's first policy meeting.
GBP/USD gains traction, recovers above 1.2100 area
GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2100 heading into the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. Markets remain choppy as investors keep a close eye on global bond yields. FOMC Minutes will be looked upon for fresh impetus later in the day.
Gold climbs above $1,840 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and turned positive on the day above $1,840. Following Tuesday's rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged lower toward 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher. FOMC Minutes coming up next.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.