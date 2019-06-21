Bad timing for Boris: Police called to report of domestic incident - The Guardian

As the race to Number 10 ploughs on with Boris a favourite to win the contest against Jeremy Hunt, The Guardian, and now various media jumping on the news, reported that Police were called to the home of Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, in the early hours of Friday morning after neighbours heard a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging.
The argument could be heard outside the property where the potential future prime minister is living with Symonds, a former Conservative party head of press.
A neighbour told the Guardian they heard a woman screaming followed by “slamming and banging”. At one point Symonds could be heard telling Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat”.
The neighbour said that after becoming concerned they knocked on the door but received no response. “I [was] hoping that someone would answer the door and say ‘We’re okay’. I knocked three times and no one came to the door.
FX implications
This could go either way - Either the markets will ignore and it will get shortlived airtime in the media, or the media will make a meal of it and tarnish Johnson so much so that it could actually jeopardise his chances of winning the race to the leadership of the Conservative Party. Johnson has already faced a backlash of criticism over many personal circumstances and prior, unsuitable, behaviour - But, then again - if Trump can make it? In any case, GBP could be affected by this, depending on far the weekend and next week's press take the story.
