BABA Stock News: AliBaba declines to close the week as China selloff worsens

Speaking of Tecnent, the tech conglomerate that has been the target of the Chinese government as of late will report its quarterly earnings next week. C hinese stocks have been selling off after earnings as of late, including AliBaba, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Nio (NYSE:NIO). There is a strong possibility that we continue to see this trend with Tencent next week.

Cathie Wood of Ark Invest continued to dump shares of AliBaba on Thursday after selling another $1.55 million in stock. Wood had several Chinese ADRs across multiple Ark ETFs, but over the past few weeks has been trimming her positions amidst the ongoing crackdown by the Chinese government. Wood has also notably sold off large blocks of shares in Tencent (TCEHY) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) as well. It should be noted that Softbank’s CEO Masayashi Son also reported that the VIsion Fund would be stepping back from investing in Chinese companies for the foreseeable future, until the current fervor has died down.

NYSE:BABA shareholders will be happy that this week is over after the company was slapped with a sexual assault scandal after being mired in a government probe earlier this year. It is just the latest in a series of speed bumps for the eCommerce giant, in what has been a mostly forgettable year thus far. On Friday, shares of AliBaba fell a further 1.59% to close the trading week at $188.62. Shares of BABA are trading well below both the key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and will continue to do so given the rapid decline of the stock price.

