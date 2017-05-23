Australia’s Q1 construction work done shows a bigger-than expected drop

Australia’s Q1 construction work done shows a bigger-than expected dropBy Dhwani Mehta
The pace of construction work done in Australia during the March quarter of 2017 shrank and came in sharply below expectations.
The value of construction work done, a key component within the GDP reading, contracted 0.7% q/q to a seasonally-adjusted A$ 46.42bn in the three months to March 31.
MARCH KEY POINTS
VALUE OF WORK DONE, CHAIN VOLUME MEASURES
TOTAL CONSTRUCTION
The trend estimate for total construction work done fell 0.6% in the March quarter 2017.
The seasonally adjusted estimate for total construction work done fell 0.7% to $46,416.9m in the March quarter.
BUILDING WORK DONE
The trend estimate for total building work done fell 1.1% in the March quarter.
The trend estimate for non-residential building work was flat and residential building work fell 1.7%.
The seasonally adjusted estimate of total building work done fell 2.8% to $26,227.2m in the March quarter.
ENGINEERING WORK DONE
The trend estimate for engineering work done rose 0.1% in the March quarter.
The seasonally adjusted estimate for engineering work done rose 2.2% to $20,189.7m in the March quarter.