Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Shared experiences managing covid crisis with US, UK and NZ

Following a call with the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson,

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg issued the media release, citing:

“Today Australia hosted a call with the Finance Ministers of the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.”

“This call built on our discussions from last year, to share experiences managing the COVID‑19 crisis.”

“During the call we exchanged views on our policy responses, and discussed our respective fiscal positions and strategies to support a robust economic recovery.”

“We agreed to remain in regular contact as a group and will continue to work together in responding to the challenges we face.”

Market implications

The above headlines fail to have any market impact, as the S&P 500 futures add 0.12% to trade around 4,180 ahead of the Fed decision.