Australian PM Morrison on Q2 GDP: "I suspect the June quarter results will be soft"

Following the release of solid Australian Company Gross Operating Profits for Q2, the Australian Prime Minister said at a press conference that "I suspect the June quarter results will be soft", referring to the Australian Q2 GDP report due to be published this Wednesday.

Ahead of the Australian growth numbers, all eye remains on Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision, with markets expecting the central bank to keep the policy steady.

The Aussie is seen trying hard to take on the recovery above 0.6735 region, but looming US-China trade worries somewhat offset a big beat on the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.