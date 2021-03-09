Australian PM Morrison: COVID-19 vaccination drive on track to meet targets

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he remains optimistic about the country’s covid vaccination drive, adding that the campaign could meet its target - finishing on time by October.

This comes as Australia begins the local production of vaccines by the end of the month.

"Yes, I do remain confident about that but that doesn't mean we won't hit obstacles. It doesn't mean there won't be the odd frustration, the odd logistics issue ... that is to be expected with a project of this scale," PM Morrison said.

Earlier today, Morrison announced that the government would spend AUD1.2 billion ($920 million) to expand its wage subsidy scheme for apprentices, as the economy moves away from a larger COVID-19 employee aid programme.

Market reaction

Upbeat market mood, lifted by the retreat in the US Treasury yields and vaccine optimism, drove the AUD/USD pair back above the 0.7650 level.

PM Morrison comments also add to the rebound in the aussie, as it now trades at 0.7655, up 0.09% on the day.