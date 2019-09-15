Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack.

Chinese foreign ministry says China resolutely opposes.

Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and three largest political parties before the general election in May, five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters:

The report, which also included input from the Department of Foreign Affairs, recommended keeping the findings secret in order to avoid disrupting trade relations with Beijing, two of the people said. The Australian government has not disclosed who it believes was behind the attack or any details of the report. In response to questions posed by Reuters, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office declined to comment on the attack, the report’s findings or whether Australia had privately raised the hack with China. The ASD also declined to comment.



Chinese foreign ministry says China resolutely opposes and cracks down on any form of internet attacks, is also a victim of hacking.