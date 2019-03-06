Australian government, spy chiefs secretly urge UK to ban Huawei – Australia’s The Age

While the US President Donald Trump is on his three-day visit to the UK, a news report from the Australian press recently said that the Australian government and senior intelligence officials have urged Britain to ban Chinese technology giant Huawei from a role in building new ultra-fast mobile networks.

The reason mentioned was the expected western alliance of intelligence-sharing partners should have a consistent position.

With China being Australia’s largest customer, any such moves could negatively affect the Australian Dollar (AUD) if the dragon nation retaliates to the Aussie efforts.