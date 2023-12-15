Australian Dollar stretches higher on improved Australian, Chinese data

- Australian Dollar maintains bullish sentiment on dovish Fed outlook.
- Australia’s Manufacturing and Services PMI increased to 47.8 and 47.6, respectively.
- PBoC maintained its Medium-term Lending Facility rate (MLF) at 2.5%.
- China's Industrial Production and Retail Sales improved to 6.6% and 10.1%, respectively, in November.
- US Retail Sales rose 0.3% and Initial Jobless Claims reduced to 202K.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues its winning streak for the third consecutive day on Friday. The AUD/USD pair receives upward support from improving Australia’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for December, released by Judo Bank and S&P Global. Additionally, China's improved data contributes support to reinforcing the strength of the Australian Dollar.
Australia's economy displays resilience, bolstered by robust employment results and expanding incomes. The preliminary Judo Bank Composite PMI has shown improvement, rising to 47.4 from the previous reading of 46.2. The Manufacturing PMI for the same period registered 47.8, a slight increase from the prior figure of 47.7. Additionally, the Services PMI grew to 47.6 compared to the previous reading of 46.0.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) kept its 1-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate unchanged at 2.5%, the interest rate on MLF loans is a key factor influencing liquidity conditions in the banking system. Additionally, 650 billion Yuan worth of MLF loans are set to mature, and the central bank injects 1.45 trillion Yuan, a greater amount to bolster bank liquidity. These actions by the PBoC support the financial system and enhance economic conditions in China. Given Australia's status as a major exporter to China, improvements in China's economic conditions often translate to increased demand for Australian exports, contributing to the strength of the Aussie Dollar.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China revealed that Industrial Production (YoY) improved to 6.6% in November from 4.6% prior, exceeding the market expectation of 5.6%. However, China Retail Sales (YoY) rose to 10.1% from 7.6% prior, falling short of the market consensus of a 12.5% rise.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to rebound from a four-month low at 101.77 marked on Thursday. The DXY extends the negative momentum that followed the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement. Better-than-expected economic data from the United States (US) provided only modest support for the US Dollar (USD).
US Retail Sales (MoM) rose 0.3% in November, compared to the expected decline of 0.1%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 8 came in at 202K against the 220K expected.
The dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) have put pressure on the USD, especially as Treasury yields dropped to multi-month lows. The Fed's cautious outlook on interest rates and the potential for a more accommodative monetary policy stance in 2024 contribute to the ongoing weakness in the Greenback.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar soars on dovish Fed’s outlook
- Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for December eased at 4.5% against the previous figures of 4.9%.
- The seasonally adjusted Employment Change (Nov) improved substantially to 61.5K compared to the expected 11.0K. Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9% from 3.7% previously.
- ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence weekly survey rose to 80.8 from the previous week's 76.4.
- Westpac Consumer Confidence for December showed improvement at 2.7% from the previous decline of 2.6%.
- Australian government anticipates a significantly improved budget bottom line this year as revenues outpace forecasts. In the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook (MYEFO) presented by Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers, a budget deficit of just AUD 1.1 billion (USD 721.4 million) in the year to end June 2024 is projected, down from the AUD 13.9 billion forecast back in May.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained interest rates at 5.5% in its December policy meeting as expected. Markets are now projecting three rate cuts for 2024.
- US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the PPI (YoY) reduced to the growth of 0.9% against the expected growth of 1.0%, while the Core PPI came in at 2.0% against the 2.2% expected.
- US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November rose by 0.1% month-on-month and 3.1% year-on-year. Both figures aligned with market consensus, indicating that inflation levels met expectations.
- US Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3% MoM and 4.0% YoY, in line with expectations.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar hovers around the 0.6700 psychological level
The Australian Dollar hovers around the psychological level of 0.6700 on Friday after pulling back from a five-month low at 0.6728 recorded in the previous session. A bullish sentiment could drive the AUD/USD pair to revisit the recent high, followed by the significant barrier at 0.6750. On the downside, the key support at 0.6650 is of significance followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6619, before reaching the psychological support at 0.6600. A decisive breach below this support level might exert downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair to test the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6588.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.22%
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.21%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.25%
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|0.13%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.22%
|0.21%
|0.27%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.16%
|0.22%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|0.11%
|CHF
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBA FAQs
What is the Reserve Bank of Australia and how does it influence the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Australian Dollar?
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
How does economic data influence the value of the Australian Dollar?
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar?
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates weekly gains around 0.6700 after Chinese data
AUD/USD is hovering around 0.6700, consolidating its weekly gains in the Asian session on Friday. The pair is unperturbed by the mixed Chinese activity data, as traders catch a breather following the central banks' induced market volatility. US PMIs are next in focus.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen continues losing traction against USD, bullish potential seems intact
The Japanese Yen undermines the prevalent risk-on environment and a modest USD recovery. Thursday’s upbeat US macro data cast doubts over a March Fed rate cut and benefits the buck. The Fed’s dovish pivot and hawkish BoJ expectations cap any meaningful gains for USD/JPY.
Gold struggles near $2,030 as US Dollar recovers with yields
Gold price is struggling to sustain the upside momentum in Asian trading on Friday. The US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields attempt a tepid recovery, limiting Gold buyers amid mixed Chinese data releases. Focus shifts to the US PMI data.
Axie Infinity price could drop 5% as attention shifts to AXS killer, BEAM
Axie Infinity is trading with a bullish bias, but the uptrend appears to be running out of steam, indicated by the subdued RSI. Meanwhile, on the other side of the fence, BEAM token, AXS’s peer in the gaming sector, seems to be gaining traction, pointing to shifted focus as gaming enthusiasts chase the more actionable market.
Time for a temperature check in the markets
Stocks finally edged higher into the close Thursday after a shaky session that followed substantial gains in the previous trading day. Surprisingly impressive, although a temperature check is bound to occur with so many folks thinking the market has gotten too far over its skis on the pace of rate cuts.