Australian Dollar appreciates amid subdued US Dollar ahead of GDP Annualized

- The Australian Dollar gains ground as the stronger CPI enhances hawkish sentiment regarding the RBA monetary policy stance.
- The Australian Dollar strengthens in response to the higher 10-year yield on Australian government bonds.
- The gains in US Treasury yields could limit the losses of the US Dollar.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) gained traction against the US Dollar (USD) following the release of robust Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday. Additionally, the easing tensions in the Middle East have created a positive market sentiment, favoring risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD and consequently supporting the AUD/USD pair.
The Australian Dollar gains ground following the higher 10-year yield on Australian government bonds, which has surged above 4.49%, approaching five-month highs. This increase in yield is attributed to the growing expectations of a more hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) regarding its interest rate trajectory.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, downticks, possibly influenced by improved risk appetite. However, the modest gains in US Treasury yields could mitigate the losses of the Greenback.
The preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) from the United States (US) is scheduled to be released on Thursday, with expectations of a slowdown in the growth rate. The GDP figures will provide insights into the strength of the US economy and may indicate the Federal Reserve (Fed)'s future actions. If the report reveals higher-than-expected figures, it could spark speculation that the Fed will postpone its rate cut cycle.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar appreciates after hotter CPI data
- Luci Ellis, the chief economist at Westpac and former Assistant Governor (Economic) at the Reserve Bank of Australia, notes that inflation slightly exceeded expectations in the March quarter. Westpac anticipates that the Board will keep interest rates unchanged in May and has adjusted their forecasted date for the first rate cut from September to November this year.
- Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.0% QoQ in the first quarter of 2024, against the expected 0.8% and 0.6% prior. CPI (YoY) increased by 3.6% compared to the forecast of 3.4% for Q1 and 4.1% prior.
- Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose to 3.5% in March, against the market expectations and the previous reading of 3.4%.
- The S&P Global US Composite PMI decreased in April, indicating only a modest expansion in the nation's private sector. This was the weakest expansion since December. Activity saw slower growth rates in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with expansions easing to three- and five-month lows, respectively.
- In April 2024, the Judo Bank Australia Composite Output Index rose, marking the third consecutive month of expansion in the Australian private sector and the fastest pace since April 2022. Although the service sector primarily drove business activity growth, the rate of decline in manufacturing output slowed to its lowest level in eight months.
- The China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) plans to reduce the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate to decrease funding costs. The next MLF rate setting is scheduled for May 15. The lower interest rates may lead to increased demand for raw materials and commodities in China, of which Australia is a significant exporter.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar hovers above the psychological level of 0.6500
The Australian Dollar trades around 0.6510 on Thursday. The pair is hovering above the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle pattern. A further gain could lead to a neutral sentiment, with the pair potentially targeting the psychological level of 0.6600 and aiming for the upper boundary of the triangle near 0.6639.
On the downside, immediate support is expected around the psychological level of 0.6500. A break below this level may lead to further downside momentum, with the next significant support region around 0.6456. The AUD/USD pair may find further support at April’s low of 0.6362.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. The Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|EUR
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|GBP
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.19%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.16%
|0.08%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|0.12%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBA FAQs
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar.
Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD.
Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.
