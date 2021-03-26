Australian Ambassador to China: Beijing is a quite unreliable and vindicative trading partner

“China has been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive," Australia's ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, said while speaking at an event to Australian businesses via a video link from Beijing.

He went onto add, "I'm not sure China realizes the damage that is occurring both in Australia and internationally.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains unfazed by the fresh Australian-Sino jitters, as it finds support from the risk-on market mood.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7610, up 0.42% on the day.