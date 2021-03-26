Australian Ambassador to China: Beijing is a quite unreliable and vindicative trading partner

“China has been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive," Australia's ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, said while speaking at an event to Australian businesses via a video link from Beijing.
He went onto add, "I'm not sure China realizes the damage that is occurring both in Australia and internationally.”
Market reaction
AUD/USD remains unfazed by the fresh Australian-Sino jitters, as it finds support from the risk-on market mood.
The spot was last seen trading at 0.7610, up 0.42% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.1800 as mixed clues propel S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high during a corrective pullback from early multi-day lows. European leaders fear virus conditions, signal darker days ahead. German IFO figures, US Core PCE data will be the key.
GBP/USD ignores China sanctions, eyes 1.3800 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s recovery moves, refreshes intraday low. China sanctions UK over Xinjiang comments, sentiment dwindles but US dollar eases. British Retail Sales, US Core PCE and risk catalysts can offer an active day ahead.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
Gold prints rounding top, sellers eye $1,721 breakdown
Gold fails to keep Thursday’s bounce, refreshes intraday low. Downbeat momentum, extended trading below 200-SMA suggest confirmation of bearish chart pattern is on the way.
Is the S&P 500 facing a pullback in Q2?
U.S. equity markets have been on a veritable tear over the past 12 months largely in reaction to continued stimulus and ongoing asset purchases by the Federal Reserve.