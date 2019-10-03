Australia Trade Balance: Missed surplus expectations at 5.926M (AUD is a few pips higher regardless)

- Australia’s August international trade data has been released and has come in lower than the surplus expected.
- Trade Balance: 5,926M vs 6,000M expected and 7,268M prior.
Another historically large surplus was likely, according to analysts at Westpac, who were looking for $5.6bn; noting that the consensus was $6bn, expecting exports to have fallen -3.5%, (prior 1%) led by metal ores, coal and gold. "Imports are likely to have edged up 0.6%,'( (prior 3%)," mostly due to a softer AUD rather than stronger demand," the analysts explained.
The data arrived as follows:
- Exports: vs -3% vs 1% prior.
- Imports: vs 0% vs 3% prior.
- Trade Balance: 5,926M vs 6,000M expected and 7,268M prior.
Note: We had records of A$8bn in June and of July’s A$7.3bn.
AUD/USD, which has been stabilising on US Dollar weakness on the 0.67 handle has subsequently moved a few pips higher despite the miss.
Australian Trade Balance Report – August Full Report
[ABS Press Releases – 03 October 2019]
In trend terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $6,925m in August 2019, an increase of $73m on the surplus in July 2019.
In seasonally adjusted terms, the balance on goods and services was a surplus of $5,926m in August 2019, a decrease of $1,327m on the surplus in July 2019.
About the trade balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
- Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading the Aussie with Australia Trade Balance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout
EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Indecisive near key support
The GBP/USD pair defended the widely followed 50-day moving average on Tuesday and Wednesday with Doji candles. The Doji candles have appeared following a sell-off from recent highs near 1.2580.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Gold: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers
Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.
US Service Sector September PMI Preview: How slow is slow?
Service sector sentiment expected to fall. The overall is predicted to fall to 55.1 in September from 56.4 in August. The business activity index is expected to decrease to 59.1 from 61.5. The new orders index was 60.3 in August and 54.1 in July.