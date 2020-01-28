Australia: Rates rally, curve flattens on coronavirus concerns – ANZ

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) analysts assess the impact of the China coronavirus outbreak on the Australian debt markets.
Key Quotes:
“The outbreak of a coronavirus strain in the Chinese city of Wuhan is having a growing impact on market sentiment.
Bond yields have fallen sharply in the past ten days or so. 3y and 10y ACGB yields are closing in on previous historical lows.
The rally in the 10y ACGB has outpaced that of the front-end, with the curve flattening. This reflects both the proximity of the RBA’s effective lower bound (ELB) and the strength of the US rally.
We think it is far too early to start looking for the rebound in yields that will almost certainly follow news that the virus is contained. It seems more likely that historic lows in the 3y and 10y ACGB yields will be reached in the meantime, with the curve bull flattening.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
