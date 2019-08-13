Australia: Business confidence up, conditions down – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities note that Australia’s NAB business conditions edged 2 pts lower lower in July to +2, remaining below the long-run average (+6pts), while business confidence rose 2pts to +4.

Key Quotes

“Looking at the sub components, trading conditions eased 1 pt, employment eased 5 pts and capacity utilisation reversed the June rise. By sector, conditions were weak in consumer discretionary sectors with manufacturing and transport also weak. Overall a soft tone to July's report.”