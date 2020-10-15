Aussie Unemployment Rate +6.9 % vs +7.1% expected, AUD still under pressure

Australia’s September labour force survey has been released as follows:
Aussie Employment data
- Sept Employment -29.5k s/adj (Reuters poll: -35.0k).
- Sept Unemployment rate +6.9 pct, s/adj (Reuters poll: +7.1), 6.8 prior.
- Sept Full Time Employment -20.1k s/adj.
- Sept Participation Rate +64.8 pct, s/adj (Reuters poll: +64.8 pct).
Despite the improved data in the Unemployment Rate compared to the expectations, the Aussie is under pressure considering the Employment data is a far cry from August’s 111.0k increase in total employment that surprised to the upside.
Full-Time Employment is down 20.1k and the prior was +12.1K, revised from +36.2K. Part-time prior was a colossal 117K, revised from 74.8k.
Hence the bears stay in charge with AUD/USD down some 0.35% on the session so far.
AUD/USD update
Meanwhile, the Aussie has already been a major feature of today's forex market, weaker following the Reserve Bank of Australis governor, Philip Lowe speaking at an event fanning rate cut hopes.
Lowe has reaffirmed a case for additional easing as “economy opens up”. Forward guidance has strengthened and weighed on the currency sending it below critical trendline support:
(The above charts illustrates Bears seeking a discount on a restest of trendline support, now turned counter-trendline resistance).
''We expect the RBA to cut the cash rate to 0.1% in November. ‘Pure’ QE in November seems likely, but it may be delayed until next year, analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The weekly outlook is bearish as price moves lower from resistance in what is expected to be wave-3 that fills in the monthly wick.
Description of the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. If the rate hikes indicate a lack of expansion within the Australian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7150 on disappointing China's inflation
The Aussie dollar remains on the offer, keeping the AUD/USD pair pressured below 0.7150 after the Chinese inflation disappointment. The Australian jobs report highlighted renewed labor market weakness and strengthening the case for an immediate rate cut by the RBA in November.
USD/JPY steadies near 105.00, looks to post lowest daily close in three weeks
The USD/JPY pair stayed relatively quiet near 105.50 during the first half of the day but came under renewed bearish pressure during the American session as the souring market mood helped JPY find demand as a safe-haven.
Gold: Sellers attack $1,900 as stimulus hopes wane
Gold fails to keep the previous day’s recovery moves from $1,882 to $1,912. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defies hopes of any stimulus before the election. Virus woes push for national lockdowns in the UK and Europe.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.
Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement
Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin.