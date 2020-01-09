Aussie trade balance (Nov): 5800 M vs expected 5915 M

Australia has recorded its 23rd consecutive monthly trade surplus in November.

"Much of the sharp improvement in the trade position has been due to resources exports but the weak A$ has also helped services exports, while soft domestic growth has kept a lid on imports.

The surplus peaked at a record-smashing A$7.9bn in Jun 2019, slipping to A$4.5bn in Oct.

Another current account surplus is likely in Q4 i.e. the trade surpluses are large enough to offset the net income deficit stemming from Australia’s foreign debt.