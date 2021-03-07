AUD/USD: Vulnerable to further downside around 0.7700 as greenback bulls get stronger

- AUD/USD matches Friday’s closing at weekly open, stays depressed near one-month low.
- US Senate passes President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus during weekend.
- American employment data came in strong, China’s trade figures also impressive.
- Light calendar keeps risk catalysts, bond moves on the driver’s seat.
AUD/USD begins the trading week near Friday’s close of 0.7695, around early-February low, during the initial Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair traders await fresh clues to extend the previous week’s south-run as the US dollar strength got extra support from Friday’s employment figures and weekend news of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus while the latest trade data from China favors Aussie bulls.
US jobs, covid relief package propel greenback bulls…
As if Friday’s 1379K Nonfarm Payrolls from the US, versus nearly 200K expected, wasn’t enough for the US dollar bulls, the upward revision to the headline data and decline in Unemployment Rate to 6.2% offered extra strength to the US currency.
Also on the positive side, though yet to respond, is the passage of US President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus by the Senate with 50-49 votes. The “American Rescue Plan Act” will now be discussed in the House and is likely to be voted on Tuesday.
While the US Treasury yields portrayed a bit of pullback during late Friday, the overall strength of the bond bears kept favoring the US dollar bulls. However, Wall Street’s strong gains and weekend data from China, suggesting a 60% rally in the headlines Trade Balance (USD terms), during January and February, seem to test AUD/USD sellers off-late.
Given the lack of major data/events up for release during Monday’s Asian session, AUD/USD traders should keep their eyes on the US Treasury yields, currently around a 13-month high.
In doing so, the pair traders shouldn’t miss out on the risk catalysts expected to favor the bond bears, like hopes of further fund inflow building reflation as well as covid and vaccine updates.
Technical analysis
A decisive downside break of 50-day EMA and an ascending trend line from November, respectively around 0.7705 and 0.7775, keep AUD/USD sellers towards an 11-week-old support line, at 0.7641 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7695
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7788
|Daily SMA50
|0.7734
|Daily SMA100
|0.7532
|Daily SMA200
|0.7314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7732
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7622
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7853
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: ECB and US Treasury yields to make it or break it
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low at 1.1892 this week, ending with a handful of pips above this level. The dollar soared across the board following comments from the head of US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.
GBP/USD: Dollar bulls taking over
The British Pound was among the best performers against the greenback, surging above the 1.4000 level for the first time this week. Soaring US Treasury yields after Powell’s speech sent the dollar skyrocketing. GBP/USD struggling around 1.3900 and at risk of falling further.
Gold still eyes June 2020 lows at $1670 after weekly closing below $1700
Weekly closing below $1700 keeps the XAU/USD sellers hopeful. A bounce towards 50-SMA on 4H cannot be ruled out in the near-term. RSI stays bearish while gold holds within a potential falling wedge.
Ethereum price primed for a swift recovery as the network prepares for a major update in July
Ethereum price aims for a significant recovery towards $2,000. A major upgrade scheduled for July intends to fix the problem with gas fees on Ethereum. ETH miners are not happy with the decision.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).