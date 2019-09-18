AUD/USD under pressure due to weak forward-looking Aussie data

- AUD/USD is losing altitude on weak forward-looking Aussie data
- AUD is being offered in response to dismal forward-looking Westpac leading index.
The data confirmed the Australian economy is set to operate at a below-trend pace in the near future.
The selling bias around the Australian Dollar (AUD) gathered traction, pushing the AUD/USD pair down to session lows near 0.6850 after a forward-looking indicator showed the Australian economy will continue to operate at a below-trend growth pace into late 2019 and early 2020.
The Westpac Leading Index (MoM) (Aug) fell to -0.30% from July's print of 0.14%. The major contributors to the sharp fall in the growth rate over the month came from substantial drags from the share market, commodity prices, and dwelling approvals, according to official data.
Essentially, July's improvement was short-lived and the index growth rate fell back into the negative territory in August. It is worth noting that the index's growth rate has deteriorated over the last six months from –0.15% in March to –0.35% in August.
The data was released at 00:30 GMT, following the AUD/USD pair extended the losses to hit session lows near 0.6850. Prior to data release, the pair was trading near 0.6860, having hit highs near 0.6867 in the early Asian trading hours.
The Westpac leading index validated the Reserve Bank of Australia's dovish tone and the currency pair will likely remain on the defensive during the day ahead.
The central bank is widely expected to cut rates in November, while Westpac believes there is no reason for the RBA to delay the rate hike beyond October.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6852
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6866
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6801
|Daily SMA50
|0.685
|Daily SMA100
|0.69
|Daily SMA200
|0.701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6871
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6837
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6845
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6882
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle
EUR/USD is currently trading just below the 30-day moving average (MA) of 1.1077. The pair has created bearish lower highs near the 30-day MA resistance in the last two weeks.
GBP/USD: 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibo. confluence regains market attention
GBP/USD nears crucial technical indicators while taking rounds to 1.2500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. A two-week-old rising trend-line offers immediate support.
USD/JPY sticks to tight range on 108.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo on Wednesday, having been in a chop overnight in the low 108s before scoring a fresh high in the 108.37 earlier. USD/JPY's resistance up in the 109.30's are in focus, as attention turns towards the key FOMC event.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds
The already complicated economic and bureaucratic circumstances for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision were further disturbed when Saudi oil facilities were attacked over the weekend.