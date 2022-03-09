- The AUD/USD bounces off weekly losses though is down 0.65% in the week.
- Russia-Ukraine tussles and strong demands of both sides do not permit an advance in talks.
- AUD/USD Technical Outlook: At press time above the 200-DMA, a close above it would resume the uptrend.
The AUD/USD snaps two days of losses in the week and is surging during the North American session on a sudden improved market move, as portrayed by European equities rising, while US stock futures are in the green. At press time, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7328.
Geopolitical headlines are still in control of newswires, so AUD/USD traders need to know the market mood. In the last hour, Ukrainian President Deputy Chief of Staff Zhovkva said that “Ukraine is ready for a diplomatic solution,” a headline that caused a slight jump on risk appetite, and Zhovkva also added that Ukraine wouldn’t trade a “single inch” of its territory.
That said, we are back at square one, as Russia demands to recognize Donetsk/Luhansk as sovereign Republics and Crimea as a Russian region. Late in the day, Ukraine and Russia Foreign Minister would meet in Turkey, as reported on Monday.
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe reiterated that the bank would be “patient” regarding monetary policy. He emphasized that wages growth and underlying inflation in Australia are softer than in other countries, giving the central bank room to assess incoming data and geopolitical developments. When asked about a rate hike this year, he said it is “plausible.”
AUD/USD overnight was subdued near weekly lows within the 0.7264-80 range. However, as the European markets opened and risk-aversion abated, the pair rallied 50-pips towards the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA), sitting at 0.7330.
In the meantime, the Australian economic docket featured the Westpac Consumer Confidence for March, which came worse than expectations, though triggered no movement in the pair. Across the pond, the US JOLTs openings for January rose by 11.263M higher than the 10.925M foreseen.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Tuesday, the AUD/USD closed above the 38.2% Fibonacci. That alongside February 10 daily high previous resistance-now-support around that area, and improved market mood spurred a jump on Today’s price action, also attributed to softer greenback demand.
The AUD/USD on its way north breach the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7315. In the case of a move downwards, it would be first support. Nevertheless, a daily close above it would resume the uptrend. In that event, the AUD/USD first resistance would be 0.7367, followed by the 0.7400 mark and the YTD high at 0.7441, achieved on March 7.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7328
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|0.727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7224
|Daily SMA50
|0.7193
|Daily SMA100
|0.7233
|Daily SMA200
|0.732
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7348
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7381
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7435
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
