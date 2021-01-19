AUD/USD to still find buyers on pullback dips – DBS Bank

AUD/USD is slowing down from its first tease of 0.7813, April 2018’s peak. Market awaits the policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on February 2 for clarity, as macro assumptions outlined at last November’s Statement of Monetary Policy look jaded and needs refreshing. Reflationary trades are taking a breather, but they remain fancied on dips, per DBS Bank.
Key quotes
“At its last policy meeting last year, the RBA argued that it is not expecting to raise the cash target rate (currently at 0.1%) over the next three years. The market is increasingly questioning the RBA’s stance, given the backdrop of a better-than-expected economic recovery as the market moves into the vaccine optimism phase. This is likely a reason to expect AUD to still find buyers on pullback dips.”
“There is momentum loss coupled with a negative moving average convergence divergence signal – a sustained decline would have AUD/USD probe lower if it goes under the 0.7641 support.”
“Tactically, we fit a buy on dip at 0.7520, which is just slightly above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 0.6991-0.7820 around 0.7504. Add at 0.7465 with an invalidation point at 0.7405.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
