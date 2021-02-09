AUD/USD to march forward throughout 2021 – HSBC

The recent dovishness of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has barely dented the AUD as yield differentials are stable and positive global drivers outweigh domestic monetary actions. With market expectations of a global economic recovery, economists at HSBC expect the AUD to strengthen against the USD this year.
Key quotes
“The RBA is simply matching its QE programme and forward guidance to that of other central banks, including the Federal Reserve. This neutralises the FX impact and is consistent with our view that rate differentials will play a much smaller role for the AUD than in recent years.”
“Individual monetary policy actions are dwarfed by bigger global drivers. Market expectations of a global economic recovery are undoubtedly bullish for the AUD and are increasingly showing up in a boost to Australia's export commodity prices, which are up 18% in USD terms over the past two months alone.”
“The key question for the AUD outlook is to assess whether the global growth tailwinds will remain supportive, not to speculate over what the RBA might do next. For now, we believe that the USD is still in a modest cyclical downtrend and AUD/USD is likely to increase gradually this year, as Australia's terms of trade are higher than 2018, the last time the currency pair was above the level of 0.80.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3800 amid notable US dollar supply
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800, sitting at the highest levels since April 2018 ahead of the London open. The cable rises as broad US dollar weakness supersedes uncertainty over Brexit and the UK covid vaccine news.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index extends the drop below 91.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly pullback further south of the 91.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.