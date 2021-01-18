AUD/USD to eventually succumb to profit-taking to 0.7550

The AUD/USD pair came close again this week, pulling up to 0.7806 on Thursday just shy of the three-year high of 0.7820 from January 6. Friday's pullback to support at 0.7700 may be a sign that profit-taking is underway on the very steep ascent from the beginning of November, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani.
Key quotes
“The potential for a profit-taking drop in the AUD/USD to support at 0.7535 is relatively high, particularly if US interest rates continue to rise.”
“The area down to 0.7550 is vulnerable to profit-taking but below that, the support is firm and substantiated by fundamental trends.”
“The steep and almost unbroken rise in the AUD/USD in the last two months has made the 21-day moving average into a nearly parallel line to the upward channel and at 0.7678 it backs support at 0.7675. The 100-day average at 0.7345 and the 200-day at 0.7092 are well-beyond likely profit-taking range.”
