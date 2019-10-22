AUD/USD technical analysis: Sellers look for entry below 100-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD slips from five-week high amid mixed comments from the US and China.
  • 100-day EMA acts as immediate key support.
  • 0.6895/6900 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement holds the gate for further upside to 200-day EMA.

With the Aussie buyers struggling to hold upside momentum around a monthly high, AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.6865 amid early Monday.

Despite recent pullbacks, overall sentiment remains bullish and hence even short-term sellers await entry only if the pair drops below 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6853.

In doing so, bears could target 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-October downside, at 0.6827, whereas 0.6800 will become preferable for short positions then after.

Meanwhile, an area including highs marked since July-end around 0.6895/6900 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6925 seems nearby crucial resistances to watch during the pair’s further upside.

Should bulls manage to conquer 0.6925, a 200-day EMA level of 0.6953 and July 17 low close to 0.7000 will be in the spotlight.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6867
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.6866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6765
Daily SMA50 0.6782
Daily SMA100 0.6858
Daily SMA200 0.6969
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6881
Previous Daily Low 0.684
Previous Weekly High 0.6858
Previous Weekly Low 0.672
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6865
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6856
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6844
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6821
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6926

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

