AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Flirting with 38.2% Fib support

AUD/USD is flirting with key Fibonacci support for the third straight day.

A minor bounce to 0.6960 could be in the offing.

AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets.

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high.

The sellers failed to secure a daily close below the Fibonacci support on Friday and Monday.

The pair may bounce to 0.6960 if the Fibonacci support holds ground for the third straight day - more so, as the US stocks eked out moderate gains on Monday, shrugging off the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A break above 0.6960 would confirm an end of the pullback and will likely fuel rise to a recent rise above 0.7040.

On the downside, a daily close below 0.6932 would bolster the short-term bearish case.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below 0.6932

Technical levels