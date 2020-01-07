AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Flirting with 38.2% Fib support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD is flirting with key Fibonacci support for the third straight day.
  • A minor bounce to 0.6960 could be in the offing. 

AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets. 

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high. 

The sellers failed to secure a daily close below the Fibonacci support on Friday and Monday. 

The pair may bounce to 0.6960 if the Fibonacci support holds ground for the third straight day - more so, as the US stocks eked out moderate gains on Monday, shrugging off the escalating tensions in the Middle East. 

A break above 0.6960 would confirm an end of the pullback and will likely fuel rise to a recent rise above 0.7040. 

On the downside, a daily close below 0.6932 would bolster the short-term bearish case. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below 0.6932

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6938
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6923
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6829
Daily SMA200 0.6898
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6959
Previous Daily Low 0.6924
Previous Weekly High 0.7043
Previous Weekly Low 0.693
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6946
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6938
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6907
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6889
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6993

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Flirting with 38.2% Fib support

AUD/USD: Flirting with 38.2% Fib support

AUD/USD is defending key support for the third day and may witness a minor corrective bounce with signs of risk reset in the financial markets. The pair is currently trading at 0.6932, which is the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from the Nov. 29 low and Jan. 1 high.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback

USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback

 USD/JPY is trading at 108.43 having traded between a low of 108.32 and 108.44, basically flat in a quiet-looking Asian session, absent of any key scheduled data. The defensive yen underperformed, however, overnight.

USD/JPY News

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI December Preview: Last call for the concerned?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI December Preview: Last call for the concerned?

Services PMI is projected to increase to 54.5 in Dec from 53.9 in Nov. The business activity index is predicted to rise to 52.0 in Dec from 51.6 the prior month. The employment index was 55.5 in Nov and 53.7 in Oct. 

Read more

Brent: Failed breakout has exposed 5-day MA support

Brent: Failed breakout has exposed 5-day MA support

Brent oil has likely created a temporary top and could suffer a deeper pullback to a short-term moving average support. The black gold on Monday clocked a high of $70.72 but failed to close above the Sept. 16 high of $69.64 and ended on a negative note at $68.41.

Oil News

GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle

GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle

GBP/USD trades near 1.3180 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered noticeable gains on the previous day, which in turn helps the quote to form a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures