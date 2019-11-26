AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie rolls into the Asian session clinging to modest daily gains near 0.6790 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie ends Tuesday on its highs, although the market stays in a limited range.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6773 support.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The aussie is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily time frame chart. The market is holding above the November lows. 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The spot is bouncing mildly from the November lows. If the market breaks below the 0.6773 (swing low), the sellers could drive the market down to the 0.6740 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading below the 0.6795 resistance and a downward sloping 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. If 0.6795 is broken to the upside, the market could correct towards the 0.6810 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.679
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.6778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6845
Daily SMA50 0.6808
Daily SMA100 0.683
Daily SMA200 0.693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.68
Previous Daily Low 0.6767
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.678
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6787
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6829

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.10 amid mixed data, trade optimism

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Consumer Confidence missed with 125.5 while New Home Sales beat with 733K. The US and China are reportedly close to a deal.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers above 109 as 10-year US T-bond yield rebounds from daily lows

USD/JPY recovers above 109 as 10-year US T-bond yield rebounds from daily lows

The USD/JPY pair retreated to 108.90 area during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day and was last seen trading at 109.12, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

XAU/USD rebounds from 2-week lows, levels

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1458-59 region.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Euphoria is buying it all for Black Friday

Finally, yesterday ended with huge gains in almost the whole crypto board. Despite this important sign of euphoria – no distinction is made between assets – the falling chapter does not seem to have ended at the moment.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures