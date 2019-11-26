AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie rolls into the Asian session clinging to modest daily gains near 0.6790 level

- The aussie ends Tuesday on its highs, although the market stays in a limited range.
- The level to beat for bears is the 0.6773 support.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.679
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6845
|Daily SMA50
|0.6808
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.68
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6767
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6835
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6787
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6829
