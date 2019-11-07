AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie erasing parts of daily gains, trading below the 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is easing from the daily highs in the New York session.
  • Support is seen at the 0.6870 price level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. This Thursday the Aussie is trading back below the 0.6900 figure in the New York session.
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market in November is so far consolidating the October gains. The last month's rally is stalling as the USD is gaining strength across the board.
 
However, the Aussie is trading above upward sloping 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
The spot is reversing down from the daily highs while trading below its main SMAs. The market could decline towards the 0.6870 level. Further down lies the 0.6850 level. Resistances are seen at the 0.6895 level followed by 0.6920, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6886
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.6883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.684
Daily SMA50 0.6807
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6908
Previous Daily Low 0.6868
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6883
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6846
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6926
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

