AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie ends the week in the green above the 0.6900 handle.

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is clinging to weekly gains ending Friday above the 0.6900 handle.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6933 resistance level. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The Aussie is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. This Friday the Aussie made no significant advance while trading inside Thursday’s range.
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The medium term bull trend remains intact with the level to beat for bulls at the 0.6933 level followed by 0.6960 and the 0.7000 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
The spot is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at 0.6895, 0.6870 and 0.6850 price level.
 
However, a daily close below the 0.6850 might mean a potential slowdown in the bull trend. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6913
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.6894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6809
Daily SMA50 0.6796
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.693
Previous Daily Low 0.6883
Previous Weekly High 0.6884
Previous Weekly Low 0.6808
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6901
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6912
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6875
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6855
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6922
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6949
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6969

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data

GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits fresh highs near 108.30, still heads for a weekly loss

USD/JPY hits fresh highs near 108.30, still heads for a weekly loss

The USD/JPY pair printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 108.31. It failed to extend the rally on top and it was trading at 108.20, consolidating weekly losses. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus

Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus

Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.

Gold News

US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment

US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment

US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.
 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures