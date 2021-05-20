AUD/USD struggles with daily resistance, H&S in focus

- AUD/USD is testing critical daily resistance within the H&S formation.
- US dollar back under pressure as equities bounce and US yields slide.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading higher by 0.57% following a rally from a low of 0.7716 to a high of 0.7781.
The market is risk-on as US equities bounced and government bond yields fell on Thursday after weekly US Jobless Claims declined to the lowest level in 14 months.
Claims for unemployment benefits dropped by 34,000 to 444,000 during the week ended May 15, the lowest level since March 2020 and also lagging the 450,000 market consensus.
Nevertheless, the dollar lost ground on Thursday, hovering just above a multi-month low, retracing the gains made following Wednesday's bounce prompted by the release of the hawkish surprise in the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes.
The fly in the ointment for the dollar bears came when several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the US economic recovery continues to gain momentum.
This was in contrast to the repeated Fed reassurances that it was too soon to tighten its accommodative policy or talk about tapering.
The mantra at the Fed had been that spikes in prices will not morph into longer-term inflation.
However, we have seen a reversal in the greenback weighed by yields and the Aussie is riding the mixed employment report higher.
Although employment unexpectedly dropped by 30.6K, this was met by a rise in full-time employment and a drop in the unemployment rate.
AUD/USD tracked higher in the hours after the labour report, in line with the broad-based softening in the USD.
AUD/USD technical analysis
Meanwhile, from a daily perspective, the outlook is somewhat bearish on a break of the ascending trendline support and below the head and shoulders neckline a follows:
A break of the current resistance would be a meanwhile bullish prospect.
However, the H&S formation is compelling as is the current test of the 50% ad 61.8% Fibonaccis that has a confluence with the resistance.
Failures here will open the risk of a test of the neckline and confluence with the dynamic support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery but holds in range
EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2220 level, trimming Fed's meeting minutes losses. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar.US jobless claims continued to improve, down to 444K in the week ended May 14.
GBP/USD approaches 1.4200 back into bullish path
GBP/USD has accelerated its recovery, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month despite variant worries.
XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.