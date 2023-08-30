AUD/USD struggles near 0.6460 on downbeat Australian CPI, focus shifts to US data

- AUD/USD trades lower on disappointing Australia’s inflation.
- Australian CPI declined to a 17-month low; investors expect no interest rate hike by the RBA.
- US Dollar (USD) weakened due to dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed policy decision.
AUD/USD retreats from a two-day winning streak, trading around 0.6460 at the time of writing during the European session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing downward pressure due to the downbeat macroeconomic data from Australia released on early Wednesday.
Australia's inflation decreased to a 17-month low in July, a factor that could potentially lead the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to decide on keeping interest rates unchanged during its upcoming policy meeting. As said, Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed that inflation declined to 4.9% (YoY) for July, lower than the expectations of 5.2% and from the previous reading of 5.4%. While the Building Permits (MoM) showed a fall of 8.1% for July compared to an expected fall of 0.8% and from the previous 7.7% decline.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, retraces from the previous two-day losses, currently trading higher around 103.70. US Treasury yields rebound from recent losses, providing support to the Greenback. However, the prevailing dovish sentiment regarding the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy stance is providing support in undermining the safe-haven US Dollar (USD).
Investors will closely watch the upcoming US economic data in order to obtain a clearer understanding of the economic trajectory of the United States (US). This emphasis has been prompted by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments during the Jackson Hole Symposium, underscoring that any forthcoming interest rate decision will be guided by data-driven analysis.
On Wednesday, the macroeconomic calendar features significant events, including the release of the US ADP Employment Change figures for August and the preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized data for the second quarter (Q2). These datasets will play a pivotal role in formulating strategies prior to initiating new positions on the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6465
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.648
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6477
|Daily SMA50
|0.6622
|Daily SMA100
|0.6651
|Daily SMA200
|0.6726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6487
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6401
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6454
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6434
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6597
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of German inflation, US data
EUR/USD is falling back toward 1.0850 after soft Spanish HICP inflation data, reversing from the weekly top in the European session on Wednesday. The pair justifies the market's anxiety ahead of the top-tier German inflation and the US jobs data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of ADP data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground, approaching 1.2600 on the back of a broad US Dollar recovery. The cautious market mood underpins the safe-haven US Dollar ahead of a fresh batch of high-impact US economic data.
Gold flat-lines around $1,930 amid Fed's soft-landing hopes, US key data eyed
Gold Price struggles to gain around $1,935 during the early European session on Wednesday. The weaker US dollar and a sharp drop in US Treasury yields drags the Greenback lower across the board. Meanwhile, the DXY edges lower to 103.55 while the 10-year yield fell from 4.20% to 4.14%, near the lowest level in two weeks.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium
On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000.