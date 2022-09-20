- A combination of diverging forces fails to provide any meaningful impetus to AUD/USD on Tuesday.
- The less hawkish RBA minutes, a modest pickup in the USD demand act as a headwind for the pair.
- A positive risk tone caps gains for the safe-haven greenback and limits the downside for the major.
The AUD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the YTD low and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Tuesday. The pair is currently placed in neutral territory, around the 0.6725-0.6730 region, and remains at the mercy of the US dollar price dynamics.
The less hawkish minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) September meeting turns out to be a key factor that capped the early uptick for the AUD/USD pair to a three-day high. The Australian central bank reiterated that policy was not on a pre-set path and noted that interest rates are getting closer to normal levels. The RBA added that it sees the case for slowing the pace of hikes, which, along with the emergence of some USD buying, acts as a headwind for the major.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive rate-hiking cycle to tame inflation assist the USD to reverse an early dip to a one-week low. In fact, the US central bank is expected to deliver another supersized 75 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The markets have also been pricing in a small chance of a full 100 bps, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to lend support to the buck.
That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets caps gains for the safe-haven greenback and extends some support to the perceived riskier aussie. Investors also seem reluctant and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting, starting this Tuesday. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any firm intraday direction. Traders now eye the US housing market data for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6818
|Daily SMA50
|0.6888
|Daily SMA100
|0.6948
|Daily SMA200
|0.7105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6672
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6916
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6811
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above parity ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0000, unable to sustain the recovery near 1.0050. The pair fails to capitalize on risk flows and retreating Treasury yields amid a tepid bounce in the US dollar. Focus shifts to Lagarde's speech and the Fed decision.
GBP/USD defends 1.1400 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is consolidating the renewed upside above 1.1400, helped by an upbeat market mood and a pause in the US dollar recovery. The further upside in cable appears elusive amid the Fed-BOE policy divergence.
Gold faces barricades around $1,680 as DXY rebounds, Fed policy in focus
Gold price has resumed its downside journey after sensing selling interest at around $1,680.00 in the Asian session. The pullback move in the precious metal is concluding now as the US dollar index is holding onto its recovery.
This MATIC price deviation provides an opportunity to accumulate before a 40% rally
MATIC price saw a spike in selling pressure over the last 48 hours that breached its range, tightening to the downside. Polygon collected the sell-stop liquidity resting below equal lows.
All about central banks this week
This week’s central bank meetings are likely to be pivotal in the context of what comes next, starting with the Fed meeting, as well as the latest meetings from the Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank.