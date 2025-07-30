AUD/USD struggles around 0.6500 as Australian inflation cools down, Fed policy awaited

- AUD/USD drops to near 0.6500 as cooling Australian inflation paves the way for interest rate cuts by the RBA.
- The Australian inflation grew moderately by 0.7% in the second quarter of the year.
- Investors expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady for the fifth straight meeting.
The AUD/USD pair falls to near 0.6500 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The Aussie pair faces selling pressure as the Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens, following the release of the Australia Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the second quarter of the year and June.
The Australian CPI report showed that price pressures have cooled down. In the second quarter, inflation rose at a moderate pace of 0.7%, compared to expectations of 0.8% and the prior reading of 0.9%. On year, price pressures grew at a slower pace of 2.1%, against estimates of 2.2% and the former release of 2.4%.
Cooling inflationary pressures have boosted market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will reduce interest rates in the policy meeting in August. The RBA surprisingly held interest rates steady in the policy meeting earlier this month and guided that the monetary policy path remains on the downside.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) holds onto gains near its monthly high, with investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision at 18:00 GMT. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates steady for straight fifth policy meeting, which indicates that the major driver for the US currency will fresh guidance on the monetary policy outlook.
Lately, a string of Fed officials stated that monetary policy adjustments are inappropriate in the current time as the impact of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on a number of imports has started feeding into prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1550 after upbeat German and Eurozone GDP data
EUR/USD trades near 1.1550 in the European session on Wednesday. A broadly weaker US Dollar ahead of the US Q2 GDP data and Fed policy decision allows the pair to keep its footing. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that the GDP expanded at a stronger pace than expected in Q2.
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.3350 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday, courtesy of the persistent US Dollar weakness. However, further upside could be capped as traders adopt caution ahead of the critical US GDP data and Fed rate decision.
Gold price edges higher amid retreating USD and safe-haven buying ahead of Fed decision
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Wednesday, though it lacks follow-through as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC policy update. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later today.
US GDP expected to grow in Q2 amid steady labor market, healthy consumption
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is set to publish its preliminary estimate of second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT. Analysts are expecting the data to show annualized growth of 2.5%, following the 0.5% contraction seen in the first three months of the year.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.