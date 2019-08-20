AUD/USD still headed for a test of lower levels

- AUD/USD consolidates the trade war and RBA driven downtrend.
- However, analysts still expect AUD/USD to head towards 0.65 on a 12-month view.
AUD/USD has been firmer in the latter part of the month of August, with the price stabilising and printing higher lows since the 6th August drop which rounded-off the steep decline from 18th July swing high up in the 0.7080s.
AUD/USD had been subject to the deterioration of the trade talks between the Chinese and US with questions over the Australian economy and whether the Reserve Bank of Australia was about to cut rates deeper below the 1% mark following two consecutive rate cuts prior to the most recent meeting where the RBA actually held.
"The pre-emptive nature of the central bank’s policy may have been partly aimed at pushing down the value of the AUD, which has dropped by 3.8% vs. the USD in the year to date,"
analysts at Rabobank argued.
In light of such a notion, the Aussie has been able to stabilise in the absence of any fresh shock-horror trade-war headlines in the last number of sessions and prospects of the talks to recommence in September - However, bulls are not out of the woods yet.
Bulls not out of the woods yet
Despite the improved housing market conditions in the Australian economy, there have been some worrying signs in the labour reports and the economy is a far cry from coming anywhere close to the RBA's inflation target any time soon. China remains a huge risk considering the nation relies on 30% of GDP from doing business with the Chinese - There are still expectations of a rate cut from the RBA this year.
Yesterday, the minutes of the prior meeting where the RBA held revealed a cautious mood at the central bank. “Members judged it reasonable to expect that an extended period of low-interest rates would be required in Australia to make sustained progress towards full employment and achieve more assured progress towards the inflation target,” the minutes revealed.
"Not only does weakness in the Chinese economy have negative implications for Australia and the AUD through various trade channels but the associated rise in risk aversion can also pressure the exchange rate," the analysts at Rabobank argued:
"Although Australia’s current account deficit % GDP has fallen, this can still increase the sensitivity of the AUD to bad news. We expect AUD/USD to head towards 0.65 on a 12-month view."
AUD/USD levels
The technical set-up has the pair coiling up in a tight spot towards the end of a symmetrical triangle with a declining ATR - which may equate to a break-out one way or the other - likely encouraged by some geopolitical event to shake things up again.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6779
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6827
|Daily SMA50
|0.6913
|Daily SMA100
|0.6966
|Daily SMA200
|0.7059
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6789
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6818
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.681
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY slides to 106.30 area as US T-bond yields turn south
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases Monday's recovery gains. US Dollar Index preserves strength to limit pair's losses. Risk sentiment is likely to continue to drive pair's action.
Gold retreats from daily highs, continues to trade above $1,500
The XAU/USD pair took advantage of the risk-off flows earlier in the day and erased a large portion of the losses it suffered on Monday. After touching a daily high of $1,508.45, however, the precious metal lost its strength and edged lower toward the $1,500 handle.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.