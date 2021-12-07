AUD/USD steadily moves back above 0.7100, modest USD strength could cap gains

- A combination of supporting factors pushed AUD/USD higher for the second straight day.
- The perceived riskier aussie benefitted from the risk-on mood and RBA’s optimistic outlook.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair shot to a three-day high during the mid-European session, with bulls looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.7100 round-figure mark.
The pair gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday and built on the previous day's recovery move from the lowest level since November 2020. The prevalent risk-on environment, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's upbeat outlook turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.
The market concerns about the economic fallout from the new variant of the coronavirus eased after reports indicated that Omicron patients had only shown mild symptoms. This was evident from a strong bullish trading sentiment around the equity markets, which, in turn, drove flows towards perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.
The aussie got an additional boost after the RBA indicated the Omicron variant outbreak was unlikely to derail the current economic recovery. This was seen as a hint that the RBA may raise interest rates sooner than expected and remained supportive of the strong intraday move up. That said, a stronger US dollar could cap any further for the AUD/USD pair.
The greenback continued drawing some support from firming expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. This, along with a further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, extended some support to the USD and might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, RSI (14) on the 1-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions and further warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 200-hour SMA, currently around the 0.7110 region before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has bottomed out and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7103
|Today Daily Change
|0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|0.7047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7211
|Daily SMA50
|0.732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7323
|Daily SMA200
|0.7496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7055
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6993
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
