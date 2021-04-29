AUD/USD steadies in lower half of weekly range around 0.7770

- AUD/USD remains on track to finish the day in the negative territory.
- US Dollar Index posts small daily gains above 90.60.
- US PCE Price Index will be released on Friday.
The AUD/USD pair failed to hold above 0.7800 on Thursday and dropped to the 0.7770 area during the American trading hours. Currently, the pair is trading in the lower half of its relatively tight weekly range and was last seen losing 0.2% at 0.7772.
USD selloff loses steam amid rising T-bond yields
The USD's market valuation continues to drive AUD/USD's movements. On Wednesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish tone despite the Federal Reserve's improved economic outlook weighed heavily on the greenback and forced the US Dollar Index to drop to its lowest level in two months at 90.42.
However, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields on the back of upbeat data releases provided a boost to the USD. At the moment, the DXY is posting small daily gains at 90.64.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate showed on Thursday that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter, compared to analysts' expectation for an expansion of 6.1%. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 553,000 from 566,000.
During the Asian session, Private Sector Credit data will be featured in the Australian economic docket. Later in the day, Personal Income, Personal Spending and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7772
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7697
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7699
|Daily SMA200
|0.7458
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7817
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
