AUD/USD steadies around 0.6700 with the US Dollar trimming gains

The Aussie Dollar appreciates against its US counterpart for the second consecutive day on Friday, returning to levels above 0.6700 at the time of writing, after bouncing from the 0.6665 area. The pair is on track to a 0.3% weekly appreciation and nearly 4% aboove December lows amid hopes that the next move by the Reserve Bank of Australia will be a rate hike.



Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations report, released on Thursday, showed price pressures easing to 4.6% in January, from 4.7% in December. Inflation, however, remains above the RBA’s 2% to 3% target for price stability, adding pressure on the RBA to tighten its monetary policy.

In the US, recent data supported the view that the US Federal Reserve /Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged, at least in the first quarter of the year.

The US Labour Department revealed that Jobless claims declined to their lowest levels since November last week, while manufacturing figures from the New York and Philadelphia regions hinted at a significant improvement in the sector’s business conditions in January.

Some Fed officials have warned against further rate cuts amid the sticky inflation levels, but the US Central bank is still expected to ease its monetary policy at least once in 2026. The RBA, on the contrary, has left interest rates unchanged at its last meetings, and the market is starting to price in a rate hike. This is likely to keep the Aussie Dollar supported, at least until February’s meeting.