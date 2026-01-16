TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD steadies around 0.6700 with the US Dollar trimming gains

  • AUD/USD appreciates for the second consecutive day to reach levels above 0.6700.
  • Strong US economic data and hawkish Fedspeak buoyed the Greenback on Thursday.
  • RBA-Fed monetary policy divergence is supporting the Aussie.
AUD/USD steadies around 0.6700 with the US Dollar trimming gains
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Aussie Dollar appreciates against its US counterpart for the second consecutive day on Friday, returning to levels above 0.6700 at the time of writing, after bouncing from the 0.6665 area. The pair is on track to a 0.3% weekly appreciation and nearly 4% aboove December lows amid hopes that the next move by the Reserve Bank of Australia will be a rate hike.

Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations report, released on Thursday, showed price pressures easing to 4.6% in January, from 4.7% in December. Inflation, however, remains above the RBA’s 2% to 3% target for price stability, adding pressure on the RBA to tighten its monetary policy.

In the US, recent data supported the view that the US Federal Reserve /Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged, at least in the first quarter of the year.
The US Labour Department revealed that Jobless claims declined to their lowest levels since November last week, while manufacturing figures from the New York and Philadelphia regions hinted at a significant improvement in the sector’s business conditions in January.

Some Fed officials have warned against further rate cuts amid the sticky inflation levels, but the US Central bank is still expected to ease its monetary policy at least once in 2026. The RBA, on the contrary, has left interest rates unchanged at its last meetings, and the market is starting to price in a rate hike. This is likely to keep the Aussie Dollar supported, at least until February’s meeting.

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD turns negative around 1.1600

EUR/USD is once again under selling pressure, sliding back towards the key 1.1600 support area amid a renewed upswing in the US dollar. The greenback has gathered further momentum after President Trump voiced praise for Kevin Hassett in connection with the Fed chair role.

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

GBP/USD trims gains, back below 1.33400

The current rebound in the Greenback prompts GBP/USD to surrender a big chunk of its earlier gains and slip back below the key 1.3400 mark on Friday. The marked bounce in the US Dollar followed the markets’ reaction to the likelihood that K. Hasset could become the next Fed Chief.

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold weakens below $4,600 on USD rebound

Gold adds to Thursday’s small decline and breaks below the $4,600 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The precious metal’s corrective move comes on the back of easing geopolitical tensions and the late improvement in the Greenback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Bitcoin slips but holds above $95,000, weighed down by declining retail demand. Ethereum trades narrowly between the 100-day EMA support and the 200-day EMA resistance. XRP edges lower for the third consecutive day, driven by a persistently weakening derivatives market.

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

Week ahead – US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

US PCE, PMIs and remarks from Davos could impact Fed cut bets. BoJ to stand pat; focus to fall on guidance after election reports. UK CPI and retail sales data may confirm bets of more BoE cuts.

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash extends its rally, reaching an intraday high of $96.85 despite the broader crypto market correcting. Retail interest in DASH explodes as futures Open Interest soars to $165 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers