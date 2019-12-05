AUD/USD stays under pressure around 0.6830 while beginning the NFP day

- AUD/USD extends the previous day’s weakness amid rising calls of RBA’s excessive rate cuts.
- Recently published Aussie AiG Performance of Construction Index joined the broad gamut of disappointing Australian data.
- A lack of major data/event, no surprises from trade headlines keep traders cautious ahead of the US NFP.
AUD/USD declines to 0.6830 during the initial Friday morning in Asia. The quote stretches losses made on Thursday as the second-tier Aussie data becomes the latest disappointment.
Be it the third quarter (Q3) growth figures or retail sales and trade balance, not to forget the latest AiG Performance of Construction Index that dropped to 40 from 43.9, majority fundamentals concerning the Australian economy have been downbeat off-late.
This has led to major banks including Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and National Australia Bank (NAB) to step up their forecasts for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate cuts.
Also exerting the downside pressure on the pair is market’s lack of belief in the upbeat trade statements from the United States (US) as media reports like the latest one from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Chinese authorities pour cold water on the trade optimism.
Even so, the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw around 1.80%, after a gain of two basis points (bps), while S&P 500 Futures stay positive 0.20% near 3,117.
Limiting the pair’s downside was the US dollar (USD) weakness on the back of downbeat data, the market’s pessimism surrounding the US-China phase-one trade deal.
Looking forward, markets are less likely to have any major moves as a lack of any data/event at home joins the cautious sentiment ahead of the key US employment data. Upbeat forecasts of the headline Non-farm Payrolls (NFP), like 180K, is likely to be watered down if we closely observe the early indicators like ADP employment change. Other than that, no change is expected in Average Hourly Earnings and Unemployment Rate figures while the monthly print of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index could soften to 96.5 from 96.8 earlier.
Technical Analysis
100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6810 acts as immediate support, a break of which could drag prices to November month low near 0.6755. On the upside, 0.6900 holds the key to pair’s run-up towards 200-day SMA level of 0.6915 and the previous month top close to 0.6930.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6834
|Today Daily Change
|-19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.6853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6815
|Daily SMA50
|0.6809
|Daily SMA100
|0.6816
|Daily SMA200
|0.6917
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6856
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6812
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6839
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays under pressure around 0.6830 while beginning the NFP day
AUD/USD declines to 0.6830 during the initial Friday morning in Asia. The quote stretches losses made on Thursday as the second-tier Aussie data becomes the latest disappointment.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.
US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to rise 180,000 in Nov following Oct’s 128,000 increase. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.6%. Hourly earnings will gain 0.3% in Nov after October’s 0.2% increase and annual earnings will be stable at 3.0%.
XAU/USD hesitates near $1480/oz resistance
Gold kicked off December with a bullish reversal to the 1480 resistance. Just above the level the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are also acting as dynamic resistances.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.