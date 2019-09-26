AUD/USD stays on the back foot as risk sentiment ignores latest US-China story

- AUD/USD seesaws around three week low as risk tone remains compressed.
- The sustained strength of the greenback, cautious mood ahead of the next week’s RBA.
- Trade political headlines mixed, Fedspeak signals mild hawkish outlook among policymakers.
With no major reaction to the recent trade-positive headlines, AUD/USD takes the rounds to 0.6750 during initial Friday morning in Asia.
Markets show less response to the CNBC story saying that the US-China trade talks will resume on October 10-11 in Washington. The reason could be the Trump administration’s lack of surprise and doubts over any breakthrough as the White House recently signaled no extension to the Huawei sanction relief to the US businesses, as per the Bloomberg.
Uncertainty surrounding the US President Donald Trump’s future and geopolitical tension between the US and Iran also negatively affect the risk-tone.
It’s worth not missing out on the US Dollar’s (USD) overall strength that might have relied on the recent positive comments from the US Federal Reserve officials. The Fed’s Vice Chairman Richard Clarida and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan could be spotted for reference.
Further to note is the news report stating the Pentagon’s readiness to send the military to Saudi Arabia.
Looking forward, a lack of data/events could continue weighing on the pair ahead of the next week’s monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The Aussie central bank is almost certain to deliver 0.25% rate cut on October 01. However, the US Durable goods Orders, Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Personal Consumption data might entertain short-term traders during the later part of the day.
Technical Analysis
One-week-old falling trend-line, around 0.6780, followed by 21-day simple moving average (SMA) near 0.6810, could keep exerting downside pressure on prices towards 0.6700 and 0.6675.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
